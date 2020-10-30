Derry's busy Chapel Road remains closed to traffic for ongoing roadworks

A busy road in Derry will remain closed for a few more days for resurfacing work.

Chapel Road in the Waterside has been closed off since Monday and the work is expected to be completed by 6pm on Tuesday, November 3.

Traffic is being diverted away from the road.

However, there remains access for local residents.

A diversion route is signposted via Spencer Road, Duke Street, Waterside Link, King Street, Glendermott Road, Dungiven Road, Altnagelvin Roundabout and Irish Street.