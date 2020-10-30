Police come under attack during Derry security alert

Contact
Police at the scene of the first security alert on Glengalliagh Road.
Police came under attack in Derry last night while conducting searches during a security alert.
PSNI vehicles were damaged as officers conducted searches in the Shantallow.
Following reports two devices were in the area, police sealed off a number of roads after a suspicious object was discovered on Glengalliagh Road.
The object was declared 'nothing untoward' following an examination by the ATO (bomb squad)
A second suspect device was later located in the vicinity of Greenhaw Road and was declared a hoax after an ATO examination.
The remnants were taken away for further forensic examination.
While police were in the area, they came under attack from youths throwing and glass bottles.
A number of police vehicles were damaged. A bus window was also damaged.
Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones, PSNI Derry and Strabane District Commander, said the actions of those involved was 'unacceptable.'
He added: "I am very disappointed people made a deliberate decision to go out onto the streets and engage in this type of anti-social and criminal behaviour.
"We cannot underestimate the impact these incidents have had on our community, and we are grateful to the community for their patience and for the support of community representatives who worked last night to engage with those involved to leave the area.
“We share your anger and frustration when incidents like this happen, but our overriding priority will always be the safety of everyone in this city.
"The investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone who has information, or who saw any suspicious activity in the Shantallow area in recent days, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1252 of 29/10/20."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.