Line-up revealed for this week's Late Late Show

The guests have been revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTÉ One.
Noel Fitzpatrick, Philip Schofield, Catherine Corless, Daniel O'Donnell, and Cat Deeley are among guests set to join host Ryan Tubridy on Friday night's show.
Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick will speak to Ryan about the life-changing event that happened to him earlier this year, how he predicted Coronavirus would happen, and how animals saved his life.
Singer Daniel O'Donnell will be in studio to speak about the ongoing struggles facing the music industry in Ireland and what can be done to help musicians during this time. Daniel will also perform Come What May from his new album.
In February, ITV presenter Philip Schofield made headlines when he made the decision to come out. Philip will speak with Ryan about what prompted him to first speak about his sexuality on his morning breakfast show, his early days in children's television, and his friendship with Holly Willoughby.
Campaigner Catherine Corless will discuss the significance of this week's clarification by the government that adoptees and survivors of Mother and Baby Homes are legally entitled to access their personal data.
Presenter Cat Deeley will chat about life with her Irish husband, Patrick Kielty, and their decision to move back from the US to the UK after 14 years. Bernard O'Shea will offer up his experience of his mid-life crisis in the form "manopause", and chef Donal Skehan will also chat with Ryan tomorrow evening about his recent return to Ireland, and keeping anxiety at bay.
All of this, plus more on The Late Late Show, Friday, October 30th at 9.35 pm on RTÉ One.
