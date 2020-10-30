Police appeal for information about burglaries in Derry

Contact
Police are currently investigating a series of burglaries that took place in the Currynierin area of Derry this week.
The PSNI said the burglaries took place on Wednesday, October 28, but did not release any more details about the break-ins.
A police spokesperson said: "We would appeal to all residents to check their properties and ensure they are properly secured.
"If you noticed any suspicious activity, have CCTV or relevant information please ring 101 and use reference 47 of 28/10/20."
