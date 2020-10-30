Security alert in Derry has ended and busy road reopened

Contact
Police had yesterday sealed off Glengalliagh Road next to St Brigid's College.
The latest security alert in Derry has ended.
A section of the Glengalliagh Road in the vicinity of St Brigid's College was yesterday sealed off as police conducted searches in the area.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the area had also been sealed off after reports of suspicious objects being seen.
However, nothing was found and the security alert ended on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said yesterday's search has now also ended and the Glengalliagh Road has reopened.
