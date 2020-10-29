Suspended councillor is to return to Derry City and Strabane District Council

A councillor suspended from Derry City and Strabane District Council after he was convicted three times of drink-driving is to return to the council chamber.

Derek Hussey, a councillor for the Ulster Unionist Party, was suspended from the local council for 15 months in July 2019.

After he was suspended, Mr Hussey's seat in the Derg constituency was taken by Andrew McKane through co-option.

Mr Hussey's suspension ended this month.

When contacted by the Derry News earlier this month, both the UUP and Mr Hussey refused to comment in relation to whether he would be returning to his council role.

However, in a statement issued today, the UUP said Mr Hussey would be returning to the council.

“Following Councillor Andy McKane`s decision to step aside from Derry City and Strabane District Council, Derek Hussey has been co-opted to replace him," said a party spokesperson.

"We thank Andy for his invaluable public service over the last 15 months.

“In July 2019 Councillor Hussey was disqualified from council for 15 months for previous drink drive convictions.

"He has apologised profusely and continues to express remorse for his actions.

"He will focus on doing his best to represent all the people of the Derg District Electoral Area.”

Mr Hussey, who was Deputy Mayor of the council in 2018/2019, was convicted of drink-driving on three separate occasions in 2004, 2011 and 2015.

He also served for a period as chair of the local Policing Community Safety Partnership.

However, he was suspended from the council by the Local Government Commissioner for Standards after the commissioner had received complaints from two Derry families who had loved ones killed by drunk drivers.

Robert Bradley died in Nottingham in December 2000.

He was 20-years-old and studying broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University. A drunk driver drove down a one-way street at speed, mounted the kerb and crashed into Robert.

Martin Gallagher (25) was knocked down and killed by a drunk driver at Racecourse Road in Derry in November 2009.

He was returning home after a Halloween night out.

The Bradley and Gallagher families had complained to the Local Government Commissioner for Standards that Mr Hussey was not fit to hold public office as a result of his drink-driving convictions.

In his ruling last year, the Acting Commissioner said he was not convinced Mr Hussey had demonstrated sufficient insight into the seriousness of his actions and the potential consequences for the public and the council.