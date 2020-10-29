Drugs worth an estimated £15,000 are seized in Derry and three men arrested

Police in Derry have seized suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £15,000.

Officers from the Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team also made three arrests in relation to the seizure of suspected cannabis in the Carraig Ard area of the city yesterday.

Three men, aged 18, 30 and 38 years old, arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences have since been bailed.

Inspector Tim McCullough said: "Drugs ruin lives and damage communities. I want to reassure you we will continue to act on all information provided to us and target those who seek to exploit vulnerable people for their own criminal gain.

“I would encourage the public to continue reporting any suspicious activity, or concerns about potential drug dealing in the community.

"This can be done through calling our non-emergency number 101 or by contacting your local Neighbourhood Team.

"All officer details and the areas they cover can be found on the police website."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

You can also make a report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/