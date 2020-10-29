Paramedic and firefighter entered River Foyle last night to rescue someone

A paramedic and firefighter entered the River Foyle last night to rescue someone.

The drama happened shortly after 10pm.

A spokesperson for Foyle Search and Rescue (FSR), who were also involved in the rescue, said their pager system was activated by the PSNI at 10.18pm after reports that a person had entered the river.

The FSR spokesperson said that when they arrived at the scene, the person was being secured by a paramedic who had entered the water and by a life buoy.

A member of the Fire Service's Swiftwater Team had also entered the water to help secure the person.

"Foyle Search and Rescue on scene rescued the person to the boat with the Paramedic and SW Fireman exiting safely to land by ladder," said the FSR spokesperson.

The person was taken to the rescue charity's base at Prehen before being transferred to Altnagelvin Hospital.



If you need support and help please don't do it alone, reach out

Lifeline 08088088000

Samaritans 116123

CCIS 02871262300