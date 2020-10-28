Number of roads remain closed during ongoing security alert in Derry

Contact
Police officers at the scene of the security alert.
A security alert is continuing in a large area of Derry.
Police officers are continuing to deal with a security alert in the Shantallow/Galliagh areas of the city.
A PSNI spokesperson said a public safety operation is in place and the following roads remain closed: Greenhaw Road/Racecourse Road/Glengalliagh Road and Fern Road.
The security alert started last night.
The police spokesperson said: "We appreciate the disruption this is having in the community and we thank the public for their patience. Keeping people safe is our priority.
"We will keep the community updated as the operation continues."
