Important event looking at cross-border issues for businesses being hosted in Derry tomorrow

A free online event will be held tomorrow to give cross-border businesses an opportunity to find out more about important tax issues.

The Londonderry Chamber of Commerce and EURES Cross Border Partnership in collaboration with the Letterkenny Chamber, will host a free tax briefing webinar for cross border employers and employees on Thursday, October 29, from 11am to 12 noon.

Anna Doherty, events manager at Londonderry Chamber, said: “This seminar will be facilitated by Rose Tierney, of Tierney Tax Consultancy.

“Rose is a qualified chartered accountant and chartered tax adviser in both the UK and Ireland.

“Rose will provide cross border workers and employers with information on social security and tax issues such as redundancy payments, pension lump sums, tax relief on pension contributions, tax require- ments for cross-border workers, social insurance benefits and pensions in a cross border situation.”

Attendees will also receive information on implications for companies with staff members who work in both jurisdictions.

“It will also serve as an introduction to the free services offered by EURES and help establish and strengthen networks between EURES advisers and employers.

To book your place at this free virtual event, you can contact Anna Doherty on 028 7126 2379 or email anna@londonderrychamber.co.uk

You can also register online for the event at www.londonderrychamber

/events.