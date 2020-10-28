Blood donation events to be held in Derry next week

Contact
Blood donation sessions will be held in Derry next week.
The sessions will be held at Kilfennan Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, November 4, and Thursday, November 5.
People will be able to donate blood each day from 10.30am to 1.30pm and from 3pm to 6pm.
People must book an appointment to donate and bookings can be made by contacting 08085534653.
