Number of roads closed during ongoing security alert in the Shantallow area of Derry

A security alert is ongoing this morning in Derry.

Police remain at the scene of the security alert in the Shantalllow area of the city.

A PSNI spokesperson said the Greenhaw Road/Racecourse Road/Glengalliagh Road and Fern Road have been closed.

"It is envisaged they will be closed for some time. Please avoid these areas," the spokesperson said.

There are no further details at this stage about what has caused the alert.

However, local Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy said she had been told that two 'possible suspect devices' had been found in the area.