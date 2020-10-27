Man due in court tomorrow after an arson attack on a flat in Derry last night

Contact
A 47-year-old man has been charged with arson endangering life following a fire at a flat in a building on Richmond Avenue in Derry last night.
He is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court.
The flat was unoccupied at the time.
