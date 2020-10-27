Millennium Forum booking lines to reopen next week for the first time in seven months

Contact
There was some positive news today for the arts sector in Derry.
The city's largest theatre, the Millennium Forum, announced that its phone lines will reopen next week for customer bookings.
The local theatre was forced to close in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The arts sector has been massively impacted by the pandemic.
However, the fact that the Millennium Forum is now taking bookings once again is a chink of light during these tough times.
It will be next year before any shows return to the Forum.
However, a spokesperson for the theatre said they were 'thrilled' that the phone lines will reopen next week.
Bookings can be made each week day, Monday to Friday, between 10.30am and 4.30pm.
