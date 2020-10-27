County Derry firm to create 12 new jobs after winning contracts with famous hotels

A Magherafelt construction firm is to create 12 new jobs after winning major contracts in Britain and France.

Setanta Construction specialises in the design, manufacture and construction of a wide range of timber frame homes.

It has secured new contracts with two famous hotels, Claridges Hotel in London and the Chateau la Coste hotel in France.

As a result, the company will be creating 12 new jobs at its workshop in Magherafelt.

Mark Gribbin, Director of Setanta, said it was a sign of the local company's growing reputation in the construction world.

“Following great success in the Northern Ireland market in recent years, we knew that we could go even further and grow our business in GB and Europe,” he said.

“We identified a niche in the construction market and through Invest NI’s R&D support, we have developed a new large construction components design, which enables us to construct the components in Magherafelt, and then deliver and install them on site.

“It may seem simple to many but our customers are delighted as it enables us to move on and off site quickly and can aid in the construction of a building very quickly.”

Mr Gribbin said the new manufacturing process as helped them secure the new projects.

“Following our success with Claridges Hotel in London, our most recent project in France was designed by one of the world’s leading architects, Richard Rogers Architecture, who has worked on projects including the George Pompidou centre in Paris and the Lloyds building in London.

“Interestingly, we were able to organise and win our most recent deals in France using Zoom and hope to do more of this in the future.

“Word is spreading quickly and we notice a marked increase with enquiries for our services and look forward to recruiting and welcoming new staff to our team.”

Invest NI has offered Setanta £138,000 of support towards the creation of the new jobs.

Dr Vicky Kell, Invest Northern Ireland’s Director of Innovation, Research & Development, said Setanta was already well established in the Northern Ireland market and recognised that in order to increase export sales, it needed to develop new solutions by investing in research and development.

“Our R&D support has assisted the company to develop a unique new off-site solution, a dormer window system.

“The dormer windows are fully manufactured and assembled in its workshop, transported fully built to site, and bolted into the main structure of a building.

“This has reduced the company’s time spent on site from weeks to hours, reducing cost and has significantly increased Setanta’s productivity.

“Investing in R&D to develop such an innovative product has provided a unique competitive advantage for Setanta and has enabled the company to win significant contracts, most recently in Great Britain with Claridges Hotel in London and in France with Chateau la Coste.

“Due to the uplift in business, we are also supporting Setanta to welcome 12 new staff to its team to help keep up with demand.

“The company is an excellent example of recognising the importance of investing in R&D to maintain a competitive business beyond COVID-19, helping to build resilience and grow,” added the Invest NI representative.