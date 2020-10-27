Pub in a beautiful part of Donegal up for auction this week with bids starting at €32,500

Contact
The Pipers Rest to go on public auction
A public house located in one of the most scenic villages in the north west is set to go under the hammer tomorrow with bids to start at €32,500.
The Pipers Rest is located on the main street in Kilcar on the Wild Atlantic Way and close to the Sliabh League cliffs.
The pink coloured pub has a thatched roof and lots of character.
There is a large area to the rear of the pub which looks on to the Glenaddragh River.
The property requires extensive refurbishment but has considerable potential.
The property is being sold as seen and is not subject to planning permission.
The public auction will take place at Wilsons Auctions in Dublin tomorrow.
