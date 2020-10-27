No post to be delivered in Derry for next few days due to so many staff being off because of coronavirus

There are expected to be no postal deliveries in Derry over the next few days because so many staff are off work due to coronavirus.

It emerged yesterday that half of the staff at the Royal Mail sorting office at Great James Street in the city are currently off work as a result the virus.

Of the 120-strong workforce, 24 have tested positive for Covid-19 and 36 workers are self-isolating.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said it puts the 'health of our people and customers first'.

Last week, local postal staff refused to enter the Great James Street sorting office due to concerns over the spread of Covid-19 at the site.

Postal services services resumed after Royal Mail carried out a deep clean of the premises.



A Royal Mail spokesperson said yesterday: "We have put in place a range of preventive measures to protect both our customers and our colleagues.

"All staff have been briefed about the social distancing measures jointly agreed by local management and the Communication Workers Union.

"This has been supplemented with visible reminders such as posters and one-way floor markings."

