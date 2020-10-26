GAME OFF: Derry City game at Tallaght off after two positive coronavirus cases at the Brandywell

Contact
Derry City's game against Shamrock Rovers has been postponed again
Derry City's game against Shamrock Rovers, scheduled for this Wednesday night at Tallaght, has been postponed after two positive cases of coronavirus at the club.
The game, which had already been postponed due to positive cases within the Shamrock Rovers squad less than two weeks ago, has now been delayed again.
The club released a statement tonight confirming the news.
The statement read: "Derry City FC wishes to advise that our scheduled game against Shamrock Rovers on Wednesday night will not go ahead. This decision was taken after one squad member and one of the backroom team tested positive for coronavirus in recent days. The club is currently working closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure the wellbeing of all players and staff."
Derry City are due to face Sligo Rovers in the FAI Cup quarterfinals on Sunday.
