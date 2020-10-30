Top award for Derry college

Contact
Fergal Tuffy.
A Derry-based further education college has been celebrating after receiving the Best Employer Engagement award at the prestigious Times Educational Supplement (TES) Further Education Awards.
North West Regional College (NWRC) beat off competition from further education colleges throughout the UK to win the award, which recognises innovative approaches to delivering employers' workforce development needs.
The College was chosen after judges said the College had given staff and students a real chance to engage with employers, while also responding to the needs of businesses.
The initiative was spearheaded by NWRC's Business Support Centre, which Dr Fergal Tuffy, the College's Technology Innovation Manager, said was set up with specific goals in mind.
“When we opened our dedicated Business Support Centre in 2015 it was as a direct response to the region’s economic and employment challenges,” he said.
“Today, it has supported over 1,300 companies, providing upskilling and training opportunities, and is working with local employers to source funding for innovation and research projects.
“The centre has a specialist team of 23 staff, who receive regular training and keep abreast of new technologies to keep their industry knowledge and skills up to date.
“The College has also made a £2 million strategic investment in industry focussed Technology Innovation Centres to drive economic growth in the region.
“We are also collaborating with local councils on various skills interventions in the computing, engineering and hospitality industries to provide employment opportunities for those out of work.”
College Chief Executive and Principal, Leo Murphy, said the award was recognition of the role played within further education colleges to support local employers and the economy.
“Fergal and the team at BSC bring a huge range of talent to this city and region, and their work continues to support innovation, research, and training, especially in these challenging days,” he said.
“Our aim at NWRC is to continue this work by developing skills, fostering innovation and driving applied research, coupled with supporting the wider college community to ensure an industry relevant professional and technically skilled curriculum, all with the aim of growing the economy in Northern Ireland.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Shane McGuigan will lead the Derry attack, but reinforcements are arriving. Pic by Ray McManus/Sportsfile.
Toni Forrester, chief executive, Letterkenny Chamber; Redmond McFadden, president, Derry Chamber; Jimmy Stafford, president, Letterkenny Chamber; and Paul Clancy, chief executive, Derry Chamber
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.