Poppy designs a special badge for school celebration

Contact
Poppy Miller shows her design (left) to Limavady High School principal Darren Mornin.
A County Derry student has designed a special anniversary badge for her school, which will celebrate 60 years of educating children in the Roe Valley next year.
Poppy Miller, a Year 11 pupil at Limavady High School, was the winner of an online competition to design a badge for the occasion.
The badge combines a modern leaning towards concise design with a traditional scroll feature alongside the creative use of the school's yellow, red and black colours.
“The colours represent the colours of our school and our uniform, and the six people represent six decades,” she said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Shane McGuigan will lead the Derry attack, but reinforcements are arriving. Pic by Ray McManus/Sportsfile.
Toni Forrester, chief executive, Letterkenny Chamber; Redmond McFadden, president, Derry Chamber; Jimmy Stafford, president, Letterkenny Chamber; and Paul Clancy, chief executive, Derry Chamber
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.