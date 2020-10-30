Poppy designs a special badge for school celebration

A County Derry student has designed a special anniversary badge for her school, which will celebrate 60 years of educating children in the Roe Valley next year.

Poppy Miller, a Year 11 pupil at Limavady High School, was the winner of an online competition to design a badge for the occasion.

The badge combines a modern leaning towards concise design with a traditional scroll feature alongside the creative use of the school's yellow, red and black colours.

“The colours represent the colours of our school and our uniform, and the six people represent six decades,” she said.