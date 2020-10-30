New play facilities for Ballymaguigan

Contact
Enhancement work due to commence within the next month on play facilities at O'Neill Park in Ballymaguigan has been welcomed by a local councillor.
Moyola councillor for Mid Ulster District Council, Sean McPeake, said the work should begin before Christmas.
“The project, which is due to commence next month, will provide much-needed play structures for local children in this rural community,” he said.
“The scheme will also provide scope for extra parking for nearby O'Neill Park.
“During Mid Ulster District Council's October planning meeting, I was delighted to propose this scheme and I am pleased to report that the long-awaited project has finally received a committed start date.
“I wish to acknowledge my predecessor Peter Bateson for initiating discussions within local government and council officials for their input and assistance.
“They have helped guide the project to the final stage for a committed start date for the local community to benefit.”
