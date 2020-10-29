New speed limit signs outside school

A new set of 40mph speed limit signs and a road island to assist safe crossing have been installed outside a Magherafelt school.

The measures, outside Spires Integrated Primary School on the town's Moneymore Road, have been welcomed by local councillor for Mid Ulster District Council, Christine McFlynn.

“I welcome the new 40mph speed limit signs at Spires Primary School along with the additional measures to improve road safety,” she said.

“Over the last year I and the SDLP MLA for Mid Ulster, Patsy McGlone, have had several meetings with representatives of the Department for Infrastructure and the school to discuss this issue.

“Magherafelt is expanding with much needed new housing developments and we must ensure that all residents can access local services safely.

“The new speed limit signage will improve safety for residents, students and pedestrians who use this road daily.

“A road island has also been added which will assist safe crossing. These measures will be welcomed by local parents and teachers at the school.

“The bypass round Magherafelt has taken a lot of traffic away from town centre but this is still a busy road and there is a need for drivers to reduce speed.

“I would urge all drivers to be extra vigilant near schools and school buses at all times. Winter nights are approaching, and we would ask drivers to take care when out and about,” she added.