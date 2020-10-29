Limavady firm to support lifesaving work of local charity

A County Derry company that manufactures disposable face masks has launched a fundraising partnership with international charity Children in Crossfire.

Proceeds from the partnership between Children in Crossfire and Limavady-based Paragon Health will go towards healthcare and education projects for vulnerable children in Ethiopia and Tanzania.

Paragon Health Director Martin Tierney said the company was proud to be partnering with an organisation that has had a 'direct impact' on children's lives for a quarter of a century.

“We are proud to be making a decisive contribution in these deeply challenging times,” he said.

“Having invested and expanded substantially in recent months, we wanted to support a charity that means a great deal to us.

“Children in Crossfire has been making a direct impact on children’s lives for nearly 25 years, and we are very pleased to be partnering with them now.

“Anyone who buys our disposable masks from the Children in Crossfire website will know the proceeds are going directly to the charity.

“Paragon Health will be covering all production and postage costs. We hope there will be strong uptake for this great cause.”

Richard Moore, Director of Children in Crossfire, described the fundraising idea as 'innovative'.

“This is a really innovative fundraising idea and we are confident it will be well supported. It is also an apt fit, given the focus on healthcare in our international programme work,” he said.

“Covid-19 has reminded us all of the importance of water, sanitation and hygiene. Children in Crossfire have recently extended our pre-school education programme into Tanzania’s Dodoma region.

“This includes a commitment to provide hand washing facilities for 700 schools in the region over the next three years, which will help halt the spread of disease and keep young children healthy.

“This new project is in addition to our existing schools programme in Tanzania and our long record of building wells in Ethiopia.

“We know very well the impact relatively simple interventions can make, which is why we appreciate what Martin Tierney and the team at Paragon Health are doing for us,” added Mr Moore.

Facemasks can be purchased from the Children in Crossfire website, with proceeds going directly to the charity.