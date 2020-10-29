Drumsurn road upgrade welcomed

Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Brenda Chivers has welcomed the commencement of work on the Drumsurn Road, which includes upgrading drainage, new footpaths and resurfacing.

Cllr Chivers said she hoped disruption while the work is completed would be kept to a minimum.

"I am delighted that the work to upgrade this road has started,” she said.

“I have been lobbying the Department of Infrastructure for these improvements for a long time, this is great news for the residents of Drumsurn and others who use this road.

“The work will take approximately four weeks to complete and there will be some disruption but hopefully with the school closed at present it will be minimal.”