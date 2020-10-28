Local gym to support cancer fundraiser

A County Derry gym has linked up with Cancer Focus Northern Ireland for the latest instalment of the charity's Fitness Factor programme.

The six-week health and fitness challenge is being facilitated by Crossfit Limavady and registration is free, but those taking part will be asked to raise at least £200 for the charity.

Michael Walsh, who owns Crossfit Limavady with Andy Chapman, described the collaboration as a 'perfect fit'.

“We are really excited to have joined forces with our local cancer charity, Cancer Focus NI,” he said.

“The charity’s cancer prevention team has done so much over the last 50 years to encourage people of all ages to adopt a healthier lifestyle, so this is a perfect fit for us.

“The money that is raised will help this excellent charity to continue its vital work supporting cancer patients and helping communities to become healthier well into the future.

“The Fitness Factor challenge is designed to create a healthy change in your life with full support and advice on fitness and healthy eating.

“It’s suitable for women and men aged 18 and over and we will take on anyone from fitness fanatics to keep fit beginners.

“Over the six weeks we will work hard to help you become healthier and fitter by providing fitness challenges and nutritional advice. You will feel so much better, so get involved now.”

Cancer Focus NI's Community Fundraising Manager, Emma McCann, said the charity was delighted to bring their popular challenge to the Limavady area.

“This is something pro-active that you can do during the next few weeks that will make you feel you have achieved something and will also help others who need your support.

“Covid-19 has hit our charity extremely hard. Many of our services have been reduced or halted and we’ve had to postpone and cancel so many of our fundraising events.

“Our numbers for this challenge are limited to ten to allow for social distancing as safety is paramount. This year we need your support more than ever, so please join in today.”

Fitness Factor Limavady starts on Tuesday, November 3, and participants will have access to three classes each week.

There will be virtual classes on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 8.30pm, with one socially distanced outside class on Saturday mornings.

For more information, or to sign up, contact Emma McCann on 07731 375 022.