Derry's busy Chapel Road to be closed to all through traffic for the next eight days

Motorists urged to avoid the area as resurfacing works get underway

Tipperary roads are closed following flooding

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A busy road in Derry will be closed off for more than a week from today for resurfacing work.

Chapel Road in the Waterside will be closed off completely during the resurfacing work which starts at 8am today and is expected to be completed by 6pm on Tuesday, November 3.

During these days, traffic will be diverted away from the road.

However, there will be access for local residents.

A diversion route will be signposted via Spencer Road, Duke Street, Waterside Link, King Street, Glendermott  Road, Dungiven  Road, Altnagelvin Roundabout and Irish Street.

The Department of Infrastructure spokesperson said they had carefully planned the road works and associated traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience to the public.

“The public is asked to avoid the area whenever possible and to allow extra time for their journey,” the spokesperson said.

“In the interests of public safety and the safety of the contractors workforce the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

“Completion will be dependent on favourable weather conditions. The department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.”

