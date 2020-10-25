The rate of positive Covid-19 cases in the Derry council area is falling but remains the highest in Northern Ireland.

In the last seven days, over the period from October 18 to October 24, there were 832 positive cases identified in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

This is a rate of 552.2 cases per 100,000 people in the population.

Over the previous seven-day period from October 11 to October 17, there were 1,268 positive cases in the Derry and Strabane council area.

This represented a rate of 841.6 cases per 100,000 people in the population.

However, there were significantly fewer people tested in the local area last week in comparison with the previous week.

Over the period from October 18 to 24, a total of 4,533 people were tested in Derry and Strabane.

From October 11 to October 17, 6,527 people were tested in the local council area.

The Department of Health yesterday reported eight further Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland.

This brings to 653 the number of people who have died here as a result of the disease.

There were 896 new positive cases reported yesterday and 317 people are in hospital with Covid.

Of these patients, 37 are in intensive care and 27 are being ventilated.

In the Republic, four additional deaths related to Covid-19 were reported on Saturday, taking its death toll to 1,882.

Meanwhile, the Western Trust has issued an appeal for volunteers to support local care homes who are experiencing 'challenging circumstances' because of the increase in Covid-19 cases.

A Trust spokesperson said: “We are now in a further surge of Covid, affecting a number of our independent care homes in the Western Trust area.

“We are dealing with very challenging circumstances at present and it is vital that we support these facilities to deliver essential care.

“We are therefore appealing again for volunteers to temporarily come and support us in creating multi-disciplinary teams to deliver support to residents and families in each locality.

“We are looking, in particular, for care assistants, nurses (all bands), nursing assistants, social workers, social care support, allied health professionals and domestic/catering services.

“The Covid-19 second surge is having a telling impact on many independent care homes in the Western Trust area and there are significant challenges with many community staff unavailable due to Covid-19 leave, sickness and self-isolating.”



