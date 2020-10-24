Police appeal for information following a burglary in the Talbot Park area of Derry yesterday

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary which took place in the Talbot Park area of Derry yesterday.

Sometime between 11.30am and 11.55am, it was reported that entry was gained by a man to a bungalow in the area.

It is believed the male was disturbed by the residents who were inside the property during the incident.

No damage was reported and nothing was believed to have been taken, as the male made off on foot following the incident.

The man is described as being aged in his early 20s, well built with short, dark hair. He was wearing a black face mask, a dark navy jacket, a red sweater and blue jeans.

Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 596 23/10/20.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.