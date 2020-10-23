Covid cases reported in almost half of Mid Ulster schools

Almost half of schools in Mid Ulster have experienced incidents of Covid-19, according to new data published by the Public Health Agency (PHA) today.

The data, based on situations reported to the PHA by the Covid School Team, clarifies that an 'incident' is deemed to have taken place when a single confirmed case of Covid-19 is identified in a student or member of staff in a school setting.

49.1% of schools within the district have reported at least one incident of Covid-19 since reopening in September, while in Causeway Coast and Glens local government area, the figure is 31.6%.

In Derry and Strabane, 74.0% of schools have recorded an incident, seeing the district ranked second behind Belfast, which had a figure of 76.0%.

NOTE: The community rate per 100,000 refers to all Covid-19 positives to date for each area. Data provided by the Public Health Agency.

Overall, 50% of schools in Northern Ireland reported at least once Covid-19 incident, with a total of 608 incidents spread across all districts.

373 of these occurred in a primary setting and 202 in a post-primary setting, while 33 occurred in special schools.

302 of these incidents involved a single case of Covid-19, while 237 accounted for a cluster of 2-5 confirmed cases. There were 69 incidents of Covid-19 clusters involving more than 5 confirmed cases.

68% of all incidents, where the information is available, related to confirmed cases of Covid-19 among pupils, but these incidents, of which there were 1,218, only accounted for 0.37% of all school-aged pupils in Northern Ireland.