Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Inspiring message of support sent to staff at Altnagelvin Hospital as they continue the fight against Covid-19

Derry medical workers at the heart of the battle against the disease

Inspiring message of support sent to staff at Altnagelvin Hospital as they continue the fight against Covid-19

The card and painting which was sent to Altnagelvin Hospital this week.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Staff dealing with the impact of the Covid19 pandemic at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry have received an inspiring message of support.

The local hospital has been at the centre of the fallout from the high number of cases of the disease in recent weeks in the Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The number of Covid-19 patients being treated at Altnagelvin has doubled in the past week.

However, staff at the hospital received a welcome message of support this week.

The message was sent in a card along with a painting of the city's landscape by local artist Brigid Murray.

The message in the card read: "True courage is not I can do it. It is, rather, more important to me. Thank you for serving our community. Wishing you health, strength and much patience."

The card was signed: "Best wishes from your neighbour at Rushcroft Drive."

Rushcroft Drive is in Kilfennan a short distance from the hospital.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie