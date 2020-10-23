Inspiring message of support sent to staff at Altnagelvin Hospital as they continue the fight against Covid-19

Staff dealing with the impact of the Covid19 pandemic at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry have received an inspiring message of support.

The local hospital has been at the centre of the fallout from the high number of cases of the disease in recent weeks in the Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The number of Covid-19 patients being treated at Altnagelvin has doubled in the past week.

However, staff at the hospital received a welcome message of support this week.

The message was sent in a card along with a painting of the city's landscape by local artist Brigid Murray.

The message in the card read: "True courage is not I can do it. It is, rather, more important to me. Thank you for serving our community. Wishing you health, strength and much patience."

The card was signed: "Best wishes from your neighbour at Rushcroft Drive."

Rushcroft Drive is in Kilfennan a short distance from the hospital.