New documentary about Martin McGuinness to be shown as part of the Foyle Film Festival

The upcoming Foyle Film Festival will screen a new documentary on the life and career of Martin McGuinness.

Directed by Sonia Nic Giolla Easbuig, 'Martin McGuinness - I Fought, I Made Peace, I Made Politics,' features interviews and personal memories from political colleagues, opponents, family and friends.

The film, being screened in partnership with the Belfast Film Festival, sheds new light on the life and career of a controversial political figure, and a man who contributed so much to the peace process.

The festival programme explores the lives of individuals and families dealing with difficult and challenging situations - including physical and psychological conditions.

In a year full of change and challenges, the festival runs from Friday, November 20 to Sunday, November 29, with many of the films in the programme reflecting this year’s theme.

The festival launches with Falling, the directorial debut of actor Viggo Mortensen who as John, a man who must cope with the profound changes happening to his father Willis, who is suffering from dementia.

Matters complicate further when the conservative Willis comes to live with John and his partner, Eric, in Los Angeles.

Mortensen explores the universal challenges and conflicts of family relationships through a contemporary lens.

In Eternal Beauty, Sally Hawkins is a woman living with paranoid schizophrenia after a diagnosis in her 20s. Since then, her life has been shaped by breakdowns and institutions.

The authenticity in the film reflects director Craig Roberts’ personal experience of having witnessed this difficult condition through the eyes of a family member.

As the world responds to the changes and challenges imposed by Covid-19, veteran filmmaker John Pilger’s latest film The Secret War On The NHS could not be more timely.

The film takes us through a history of threats to Britain's National Health Service, from its founding by Labour in 1948 through a privatising push by Margaret Thatcher’s government, to challenges by new Conservatives.

The film exposes how the dismantling of the NHS has exposed a health care system that was already on its knees, and is now struggling to deal with a devastating pandemic.

The closing night film, the Irish movie Rose Plays Julie, is the story of a young woman searching for her biological mother.

Set against a backdrop of misogyny, revenge and longing, Rose undertakes a journey that leads her to revelations that are both devastating and dangerous..

Music has always been an important element of the Foyle Film Festival, and this year is no exception with new film Stardust chronicling 24-year-old David Bowie’s 1971 trip to America to promote his newest record, The Man Who Sold the World.

My Darling Vivian is the story of Vivian Liberto - Johnny Cash’s first wife.

The festival will host the Oscar and BAFTA affiliated Light In Motion (LIM) Short Film Competition, with the best in Irish and International short films and animations from around the world screening online throughout the festival.