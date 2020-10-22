Flights to Canary Islands from Belfast International Airport will resume next week

Flights to the Canary Islands from Belfast International Airport will resume next week.

This comes after the UK government today removed the islands from the quarantine list.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, the UK’s largest operator to the Canary Islands, has announced that it will recommence flights and holidays to the Canaries from October 31 onwards from Belfast International Airport.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We welcome today’s announcement and we know that our customers, who want to get flying again from Belfast International Airport, will do so too.

“For some time we have been calling for a proportionate, evidence-based approach to safe travel and this is very much a step in the right direction.

“There is much to do still, and we look forward to working with government to achieve that.

“The Canary Islands are hugely important, both for us as a business and for our customers as a much-loved holiday favourite.

“We know how much our customers want to get away for some winter sun in the Canaries, and they can do this again from October 31st onwards.”