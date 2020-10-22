Derry is the top place to work from 'the house' in Northern Ireland, according to a new survey

The Derry and Strabane area has been ranked as the best place to work from home in Northern Ireland, and the fourth best in the UK.

That is according to the Remote Working Index put together by uSwitch.com after research carried out ranking 106 of the UK's biggest towns and cities on metrics including broadband speed, green spaces, air quality, crime rates, quality of schools, and GPs per 100,000 people.

The Derry and Strabane area ranked second overall for green spaces and low crime rates, and third for low air pollution.

The result comes after Northern Ireland was voted as the happiest place in the UK to live earlier this month, according to the Lloyd's Bank Happiness Index.

Derry City and Strabane District Council's business team have also been working to promote the area as a remote working destination for employees and businesses.

When it comes to working remotely, connectivity is a hugely important factor, and Derry and Strabane has been found to have broadband which is fast and reliable. And for those who still have to travel, City of Derry Airport provides a centralised hub.

With a unique combination of access to coastline and beaches, woodland, rivers and greenways Derry and Strabane provides a platform for the perfect work/life balance bringing such a positive impact on well-being.

Remote working in Derry and Strabane is also extremely attractive due to the cost of general living here making salaries go that bit further.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney, said that the research showed that the district is attractive for remote working on many levels.

"Working from home has become a much more significant factor in most people's lives this year, and it's fantastic to see that Derry and Strabane ranks as the number one spot in Northern Ireland, and within the top four throughout the whole of the UK.

"Derry and Strabane ticks all the right boxes when it comes to working from home and working remotely, and that's why we have ranked much higher than some of the largest cities in the UK, such as London (88th) and Manchester (100th).

"Not only is there accessibility through strong broadband speeds, but the high scores on green spaces, low crime and air quality show that Derry and Strabane is a fantastic overall location for working and living."