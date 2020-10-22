Weekly cycling club in Derry looking for new members

A cycle club in Derry is looking for new members.

The Saturday Cycle Club is back from this Saturday, October 24.

The cyclists will set off from Long Tower Youth Club at 10am.

Beginners are welcome and bikes and helmets can be provided if needed.

Please call to book your place as places are limited, due to the Covid restrictions.

To book a place, call Mary 07597039520.

The Saturday Cycle Club is organised by the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum.