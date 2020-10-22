Weekly cycling club in Derry looking for new members

Contact
A cycle club in Derry is looking for new members.
The Saturday Cycle Club is back from this Saturday, October 24.
The cyclists will set off from Long Tower Youth Club at 10am.
Beginners are welcome and bikes and helmets can be provided if needed.
Please call to book your place as places are limited, due to the Covid restrictions.
To book a place, call Mary 07597039520.
The Saturday Cycle Club is organised by the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Amanda McIlvar celebrated her birthday by gathering a group of her friends and family to participate in the Female Walk from Foreglen to Dungiven.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.