Gardai step up checkpoints as Level 5 restrictions come into force in the Republic

Gardaí will introduce more checkpoints from today as part of the Level 5 restrictions.

The new restrictions came into force from midnight last night.

The extension of Operation Fanacht will see Gardai continue their policy of policing by consent with enforcement only being used as a last resort.

The release of garda students and staff from Templemore training college from November 2 will also allow up to 260 extra members be drafted in to police checkpoints and provide extra community patrols.

Gardai say that at any one time over the next six weeks they'll have over two and a half thousand officers on duty.