Gardai step up checkpoints as Level 5 restrictions come into force in the Republic

Contact
Garda checkpoint
Gardaí will introduce more checkpoints from today as part of the Level 5 restrictions.
The new restrictions came into force from midnight last night.
The extension of Operation Fanacht will see Gardai continue their policy of policing by consent with enforcement only being used as a last resort.
The release of garda students and staff from Templemore training college from November 2 will also allow up to 260 extra members be drafted in to police checkpoints and provide extra community patrols.
Gardai say that at any one time over the next six weeks they'll have over two and a half thousand officers on duty.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Amanda McIlvar celebrated her birthday by gathering a group of her friends and family to participate in the Female Walk from Foreglen to Dungiven.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.