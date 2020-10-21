Contact

Man attacked with a hammer in Limavady

Police are appealing for information following the incident on Sunday.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Police are appealing for information following an incident in the Enagh Park area of Limavady on Sunday, October 18, in which a man was attacked with a hammer.

A police spokesperson said: "At 8:30 pm it was reported that a property and car in this vicinity were damaged with windows in the vehicle being smashed. 

"The man who owned the car then went to challenge the male perpetrator who proceeded to attack him with a claw hammer causing injuries to the man’s arms, legs and ribs before making off on a bicycle towards the Glens Estate. 

"The attacker is believed to be around 6 foot in height, of average build, mid to late 20’s, unshaven with dark hair.

"We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information to call 101 quoting incident number 1802  18/10/20 or if you wish to remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

