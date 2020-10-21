The amazing charity which is saving retired Brandywell greyhounds from a probable death

A charity has helped find new homes for retired greyhounds who once ran around the Brandywell track in Derry.

A documentary on RTE last year claimed that thousands of greyhounds were killed every year in Ireland once they were no longer suitable for racing.

However, one charity, All About Greyhounds, is doing something about this.

They provide a referral service for greyhounds who become available for rehoming after they retire.

All About Greyhounds prepare greyhounds for adoption, match them with potential adopters, carry out home checks, offer trial stays and follow up with any necessary support when a greyhoundhas been adopted.

This year, ex-professional Brandywell athletes; Brutus, Lady, Sheila, Harry and Flippen have all found their very own retirement couches thanks to All About Greyhounds.

If you would like to share your life and home with a retired, elite, canine athlete please contact All About Greyhounds on FaceBook or via the Brandywell Greyhound Supporters Group on 07958 604530.

Meanwhile, each October since the new Brandywell Greyhound Track opened in 2017, their Greyhound Supporters Group has made donations to local ‘not for profit’ groups/charities in recognition of the valuable work they do.

This year, the Greyhound Supporters donated £100 to The Jigsaw Project which was formed in 2013.

Created by an enthusiastic group of parents and a grandparent, and based in the Waterside Youth Services Building, it offers services fortnightly on a Friday afternoon for children on the spectrum.

Currently there are children from age 6, to young adults up to the age of 20 involved and their parents and siblings are encouraged to take part in the group activities.

These activities include sensory swimming classes, gym classes, bowling, cinema or going gaming.

There are also regular courses including costume making and photography.

Coffee mornings for parents are always popular, and the project runs a full summer programme.

Their aim is to encourage the children to be themselves in a supportive environment and through this process life-long friendships are often made.

If anyone wishes to learn more about the Jigsaw Project then they can email; JIGSAWPROJECT2@gmail.com or contact on 07563122348.

Greyhound welfare is paramount to those involved with racing and the Greyhound Supporters also made a donation (£500) to All About Greyhounds.