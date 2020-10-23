Magherafelt firm teams up with TV bake-off champion

A County Derry bakery has joined forces with Stephen Chisholm, winner of the first series of The Great Irish Bake Off, to produce a new cake range.

The 'Afters' range, produced by Magherafelt-based Genesis, was developed by the company's Master Baker, Nigel Lennox, alongside Stephen Chisholm.

The 29-year-old tasted success in The Great Irish Bake Off in 2013 and has spent time working in some of the UK's top hotels, restaurants and bakeries.

The bakery hope the collection will appeal to discerning customers looking for treats that have a homemade feel and taste.

Genesis Executive Chairperson, Paul Allen, who also links up with Chisholm at Devon-based company Pasta King, said the Magherafelt bakery aim to continually improve their product.

“At Genesis we are dedicated to continually evolving and improving on the range that our customers have loved and known so well since the brand began its story over 50 years ago,” he said.

“We were delighted when Stephen agreed to join us to work across our businesses. He combines a passion for food with restaurant and business experience which is an unusual but very effective mix.

“Nigel, Stephen and all in New Product Development have tried to come up with something for everyone with this range, with chocolate and fruity options and beautiful hand-piped decoration.

“We’ve even given two of our firm favourites - jam bakes and iced tops - an upgrade and have produced our Best Ever versions.

“We shall also have seasonal variations, so the offering will change over the weeks with new cakes being introduced.”