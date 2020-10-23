Brighter days ahead for Maghera with new lights

Contact
The installation of street lighting will allow residents in Maghera to feel safer, a local councillor has said.
Approval of the proposal, which will see street lighting installed on the footpath along the Tobermore Road, was confirmed at a recent meeting of Mid Ulster District Council's Development Committee.
The lighting will run from the Park and Ride bus stop to the 30mph zone at the edge of the town.
Councillor Martin Kearney said the move has been a long time coming.
“I was delighted to support the proposal to install street lighting on the existing footpath along the Tobermore Road from the Park and Ride to the 30 mph zone on the edge of Maghera,” he said.
Cllr Martin Kearney.
“The cost of lighting up this 600 metre stretch of footpath will be met from the Department of Finance budget.
“The residents of Maghera have waited a long time for this provision and I have campaigned for many years for its consideration.
“This will greatly increase the safety after dark of the many pedestrians who wish to avail of the bus services at nearby Craigadick.”
The scheme is one of a number of developments currently ongoing in the County Derry town, with work having recently begun on transforming the former PSNI station into a state-of-the-art leisure facility.
The completion of the 'Loop', a walking track taking in the Crewe Road, Station Road and Coleraine Road provides another walking opportunity in the town.
A landscaped walkway known as the 'Larantogher Walkway', which connects to the Walled Garden, has also been recently completed as part of a £250,000 investment programme.
“There is much on offer to enhance the health and well-being of the local community,” added Cllr Kearney.
“The completion of the ‘Loop’ from Station Rd, along Crewe Road and back by Coleraine Rd affords many locals an excellent walking opportunity especially in these Covid times.
“The health and well-being of the local community have certainly been enhanced by these developments,” added the local councillor.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.