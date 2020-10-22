Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Family raises £6,500 in memory of Geraldine

The money raised will go to towards Foyle Hospice.

Family raises £6,500 in memory of Geraldine

Amanda McIlvar celebrated her birthday by gathering a group of her friends and family to participate in the Female Walk from Foreglen to Dungiven.

Reporter:

Ciaran O'Neill

The family of a County Derry woman have raised more than £6,000 in her memory for the Foyle Hospice.

Geraldine Bradley died in March of this year after a battle with breast cancer.

Geraldine, who lived in Feeny, spent her last few days in the Foyle Hospice in Derry.

In thanks for the care that she received, members of Geraldine's family recently organised a couple of fundraising events for the hospice.

On September 26, Geraldine's husband, Joe, his daughter Megan and her partner Mark bravely took part in a skydive.

They had set a target of raising £2,000 but they eventually raised a total of £3,100.

Meanwhile, Geraldine's sister, Anne McIlvar, also organised a fundraising event for the hospice.

 Amanda celebrated her birthday by gathering a group of her friends and family to participate in the Foyle Hospice Female Walk from Foreglen to Dungiven.

Together they raised £3,469 in memory of Geraldine.

Joe said they were indebted to the support they had received from the hospice's staff during Geraldine's illness.

“Geraldine spent her last few days in Foyle Hospice where they took such good care of her and made us feel at home while spending time with Geraldine,” he said.

“We aimed to raise £2,000 and have since smashed that target and hope to raise as much as they can for a service that provides so much more than medical treatment.”

Joe has also handcrafted a model traditional Irish home that is being auctioned to also help raise money.

A spokesperson for the Foyle Hospice thanked Geraldine's family for their brave efforts.

“This family are a true inspiration and we are grateful for their support,” the spokesperson said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie