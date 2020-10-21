Road re-opens after suspicious device is declared a hoax

The Glenshane Road at Claudy has re-opened after a suspicious object was left in the area on Tuesday evening.

Police said the object was examined and determined to be a hoax and has now been taken away for further examination.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and anyone with any information or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call officers at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."