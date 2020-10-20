Derry singer receives a £5,000 grant to help keep his dreams alive during the Covid-19 pandemic

Contact
Conor McGinty
A Derry singer has received a much-needed financial boost.
Like all performers, Conor McGinty's livelihood has been destroyed by the ongoing pandemic.
However, he has now received a £5,000 grant through the Individual Resilience Grant Awards for Artists Scheme.
The scheme was recently set up to support struggling artists.
It is managed by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and the Department of Communities.
Conor said he was delighted to receive the grant.
"This will go a long way in helping me continue on my musical journey during this coronavirus pandemic," he said.
It emerged recently that Conor, who played a sell-out gig at the Millennium Forum just before lockdown, has had to take a new job as a carer after his work almost completely dried up.
The singer, who has a loyal army of fans on both sides of the Atlantic, was on the crest of a professional wave when he suddenly found all his gigs had been cancelled back in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The father-of-one kept himself busy live streaming gigs for his fans and raising money for local charities, but the stress of losing his source of income took its toll on him.
"It hasn’t been easy this last six months because of the impact of coronavirus on my work life," he admitted.
"I've worked really hard for the last 10 years perfecting my craft and I now I feel the arts and entertainment sector has been completely left behind and abandoned.
"In all honesty, I think it has been a disgrace how poorly the arts have been treated.
"I can understand what has had to happen of course due to Covid and it goes without saying that everyone’s health is priority, but there's been no support or help."
Last month the singer, who is currently working on his second album, took the decision to take up a job as a carer with local company Glen Caring.
"I am absolutely loving it so far," he said.
"I am not giving up music at all, but I have found a new calling also that I can see myself doing in the future alongside my music.
"Being out and about has massively helped my mental health.
"It is a really fulfilling job helping people who need it.
"And I'm still making music and will be doing some concerts on Facebook Live in the coming weeks,” added Conor.
