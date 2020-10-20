Calls for an 'urgent deep clean' of Derry's postal sorting office after large number of Covid-19 cases among staff

Contact
The sorting office at Great James Street in Derry.
SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has written to Royal Mail, calling for an urgent deep-clean of Derry’s Sorting Office and assurances that staff will be protected upon their return to work.
The call follows a stand-off of Derry’s Royal Mail staff this morning as a result of a large number of positive Covid-19 within the premises.
Mr Durkan said: “The past few weeks feels like groundhog day and it would seem that lessons have not been learnt.
"In April, I made the same call for protections for Royal Mail staff and received assurances that a strict health and safety framework was in place.
“I cannot accept that six months down the line our postal workers- the unsung heroes of this pandemic – have been put at risk.
"They are currently operating on just two thirds of their workforce due to COVID related absences.
"The fast rising infection rates since Friday is a huge cause of concern and I fully back staff calls for a deep-clean of their workplace and would ask that management implement more stringent protections, as it is clear the current model has not gone far enough."
A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We send our best wishes for a speedy recovery to those colleagues who have contracted Covid-19.
"Throughout the pandemic, we have implemented contingency plans to keep delivering letters and parcels.
"Despite our best endeavours, it is possible that some areas may experience a reduction in service levels due to Coronavirus-related absences at their local mail centre or delivery office.
"We always endeavour to keep our customers as informed as we can of any changes to our services."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The proposed location of the new housing development in the Buncrana Road/Coshquin/Whitehouse area of Derry.
Business Development Manager at NWRC Sinead Hawkins is encouraging graduates to apply for the new programme.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.