People will get to have their say on ambitious plans to build 3,000 new houses within new 'urban village' in Derry

People in Derry will soon have a chance to put forward their views on plans for a new 'urban village' in the city.

Local building, The Braidwater Group, has unveiled its ambitious proposal to build up to 3,000 new houses on a 250-acre site between Whitehouse Road and Benview Estate in Coshquin.

The company say they plan to invest £450m in the development, which will be called The Cashel and which will also community buildings, schools, retail and convenience facilities.

The Braidwater Group say the development will include a mixture of social and private housing.

Phase 1 would see an initial investment of over £100m to deliver a mix of 800 social, private and affordable houses, with major infrastructure also to be put in place for the wider site.

The public consultation process for the urban village will begin in the weeks ahead, with plans to be submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council before the end of 2020.

Located in Eglinton and with operations throughout Northern Ireland, The Braidwater Group has over 40 years’ experience in the industry.

Vincent Bradley, development director of The Braidwater Group, said the The Cashel plans were the 'largest housing development to be built in Northern Ireland in the last 10 years'.

“This will bring a significant economic impact to the North West,” said Mr Bradley.

“The fact that this will represent an extension to our home city of Derry and that it will address an area of high housing demand makes us even more ambitious to deliver it.

“As with all of our projects, we are bringing forward plans which encourage people who live on the site to live well, with all aspects of lifestyle catered for in a high quality and well thought out way.

“The development will be a new, well connected community, and we will be making a contribution of £1.5m to build in public transport linkages.

“We will also be contributing over £7m into the wider roads network and realigning the Coshquin and Whitehouse Road in a sensitive way.”

Mr Bradley added: “This year has been extremely challenging for the construction sector, and it is important that we continue to drive momentum with key projects in the pipeline, such as The Cashel.

“At this time, it is crucial to try and keep the economy moving forward.

“We will reveal further details about our planning consultation process in the weeks to come and we look forward to welcoming feedback from interested parties.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Brian Tierney, welcomed the new housing plans.

“This is excellent news for the city and district and a significant financial investment and commitment by a local company.

“As a council, we set out very clearly in our Strategic Growth Plan and our draft Local Development Plan, how we will be proactively encouraging private investment and growth across our region.

“The council recognises the need for quality mixed-use housing with supporting community facilities within the district and the need for significant investment to make the Derry City and Strabane District Council area an attractive place to live, work and study.”