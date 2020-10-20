Contact

New graduate training programme aims to uncover Derry's 'Future Leaders'

North West Regional College initiative to start next month

Sinead Hawkins

Business Development Manager at NWRC Sinead Hawkins is encouraging graduates to apply for the new programme.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A new programme is being launched in Derry to find the city's 'Future Leaders'.

The North West Regional College’s (NWRC) Business Support Centre are recruiting ‘Future Leaders’ for a new graduate management programme as part of the Northern Ireland Executive’s recovery response to Covid-19 for the economy.

NWRC Business Skills Manager, Sinead Hawkins, said the new programme will run for 22 weeks and will start in November.

“We are looking for applicants with a minimum of a degree,” she said.

“Successful applicants will be placed with an employer for 30 hours per week and will be matched by their CV and career aspirations.

“They will also complete a business or service improvement project and receive a weekly training allowance of £150.

‘’As well as gaining valuable industry experience with a view to securing employment, successful applicants will work towards a Level 5 Leadership and Management qualification which is supported by four hours of online training per week through NWRC.’’

The graduate management programme is fully funded by the Department for the Economy’s Skills Intervention Programme and is in collaboration with the other further education colleges in Northern Ireland.

For more information and to apply online visit NWRC's website.

The closing date for applications is Monday, October 26, at 5pm.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


