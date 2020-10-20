Special award for Derry man who has dedicated 20 years of his life to helping a cancer charity

A Derry man has been honoured for his 20 years of helping out at a local charity shop.

Jim Kay has worked as a part-time volunteer at the Cancer Research shop at Ferryquay Street for the last two decades.

In recognition of his support, the charity has given Jim an Honorary Fellowship.

This is the most prestigious award that the charity bestows on its volunteers.

A Cancer Research spokesperson said the Derry man was a fitting recipient.

“Jim has been a dedicated part time volunteer at the Derry City shop for 20 years.

“His good humour, banter and gossip have made him popular with the many faithful regular customers who visit the shop in Ferryquay Street.

“Particular thanks must go to these patrons for their charitable support of the charity throughout the year, as without them the shop could not survive.

“Even on his 'off-duty' days Jim continually promotes Cancer Research in general and the shop in particular.”

The spokesperson added: “Volunteers, supporters and staff are all motivated by the same purpose – beating cancer.

“2020 is certainly a year none of us will forget

“COVID-19 has been the biggest challenge we’ve faced in our history. We had to work quickly to provide protection for staff, customers, understand the impact on cancer patients and the charities’ lifesaving research.

“Although we are predicting a drop in income this year of up to 30% it is with heartfelt thanks to our thousands of passionate volunteers that our mission has not faltered.”