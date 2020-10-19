Derry doctor urges people to 'obey the rules' as he compares the Covid centre at Altnagelvin today to a 'war zone'

A Derry doctor has urged people to 'obey the rules' as the Covid-19 pressure grows on local health services.

Doctor Paul Molloy is one of the local GPs who has been working at the Covid unit at Altnagelvin Hospital.

The unit was set earlier this year to be the first port of call for suspected Covid cases.

Dr Molloy said twenty patients had already been seen by 6pm today at the unit.

He compared the scenes in the unit today to a 'war zone'.

Dr Molloy said the hospital is 'full to capacity'.

"It is very important that people now obey the rules," he wrote in a post on his Facebook page.

"No visiting outside your bubble, which in essence means no visiting friends etc or anyone who doesn’t live in your house.

"Wear a mask at all times if out or at work and stay 2m away from others if possible.

"Wash your hands and surfaces."

Dr Molloy said there were currently more people being seen at the Covid centre in one day than were being seen in a week in April.

"A significant share of these patients are unwell needing hospital admission and intensive care.

"It is really important that we stop the exponential spread of this virus by being very careful.

"If anyone thinks I am exaggerating they are very welcome to come over and join me in the Covid centre. I’m not one for exaggerating. It was like a war zone at 6pm."