Derry man fined £250 for falsely claiming there was a bomb at Ibrox on the day of an 'Old Firm' game

A Derry man has been handed a £250 fine for falsely claiming there was a bomb at Ibrox Stadium on a day Celtic F.C. were defeated by Glasgow rivals Rangers F.C.

James Doherty, 33, of Carnhill in the city, has been charged with communicating false information to cause emergency services to believe that a bomb was present at Ibrox football stadium in Glasgow on May 12, 2019.

On the day in question Rangers beat Celtic 2-0.

The mobile phone number was checked and linked back to the defendant.

Police were investigating another matter and it was established that the defendant was in the Cosh Bar that day.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) representative said that footage from the bar shows Doherty making a call and the time matched.

The court heard that he ‘doesn’t appear to lift the mobile phone to his ear’.

The public prosecutor said the 33-year-old admitted making the call but couldn’t remember what he said as he was drinking alcohol.

District Judge Barney McElholm asked if it affected the game but was told that it was over when the call was made and the police didn’t conduct any investigation at the ground.

The judge asked if Doherty managed to restrain himself at the weekend when the two teams played again.

He added: “It would’ve taken more than a bomb scare to save them on Saturday as Celtic were that bad, or Rangers that good.”

Defence barrister Stephen Chapman said that when the defendant rang to say he heard about a bomb at Ibrox the call operator couldn’t understand what he was saying as the line was ‘muffled’.

He then replied: “Sorry wrong number.”

The operator asks what happened and then the call is disconnected.

Mr Chapman told the court that the call operator didn’t know what was being said and described it as being a ‘very bottom end threat’.

The 33-year-old hasn’t committed an offence in eight or nine years, he added.

Judge McElholm said the defendant’s previous offences involved copyright infringement and there’s ‘nothing to suggest’ it’s something he’s regularly engaged in.

“I’m going to put it down to a stupid drunken episode.

“It could have quite possible caused a lot of disruption if the call handler had heard,” he added.

The defendant was fined £250 for the offence.