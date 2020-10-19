Opening times at council-run cemeteries in Derry to be reduced from this weekend

Contact
The City Cemetery in Derry.
Opening times at council-run cemeteries in Derry will be reduced from this weekend as the clocks go back.
The clocks will go back on Saturday night.
From Sunday, October 25, the opening times at local cemeteries will be from 8am to 4.30pm.
