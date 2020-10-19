Derry woman publishes new kids book

Contact
Terri Lamberton new book, 'Lacey Loo and the Lost Penguin', will be available to buy from October 30.
A Derry woman is about to launch her second children's book.
The book is based on the adventures of a little elf called Lacey Loo.
Terri's first book was called 'Lacey Loo's Christmas Adventure'.
The new book is based on the theme of friendship.
Terri, a mother of four children herself, was inspired to take up writing a number of years ago.
After the birth of her second child, she changed careers to train in early years education.
Through this, she was able to see how children look at the world around them and this has helped her to explore the world of young people.
She has also launched a website at www.laceyloo.com
